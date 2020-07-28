Margaret Robida Allard, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Pacifica Senior Living in Ocala, Florida. She was 99 years old.



Mrs. Allard worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Franklin Journal Transcript and was later employed by Northern Telecom in Concord.



She is predeceased by her parents, five siblings, two husbands, Pete Robida (1948) and Ernest Allard (1999), and her daughter, Noella Kirouac. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Lorraine Pertino (Charles) and Jeanne Poirier, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.



Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin. A remembrance tribute by her grandchildren will be held at the grave site.



