Margaret Anne (Mosher) Schauer, 69, of Loudon, New Hampshire, passed peacefully at the Hospice House in Concord NH on March 30, 2020 after a four and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.



Peggy was born on June 9, 1950 in Lake Placid, NY, the daughter of the late Harold E and Eleanor (Bryant) Mosher of Amherst, Massachusetts.



After living for a brief time in Missouri, she settled in Amherst with her parents and two brothers, David and Stephen. She graduated from Amherst Regional High in 1968 and went on to the University of New Hampshire where she met the love of her life, Peter Schauer and had the job of her dreams working in the UNH library. They were married in 1972, the same year Peggy graduated from UNH with a degree in Early Childhood Education.



Leaving New Hampshire behind for a time, the newlyweds traveled to Moscow, Idaho. Peggy worked in the University of Idaho library while Peter obtained his soil science degree. Their son, Benjamin was born in Moscow, in December 1975. They spent a brief time in Boise, Idaho before moving on to Bismarck, North Dakota.



In 1977 Peggy and her family made the return to New England, where her heart always was, settling near the beach in Peace Dale, Rhode Island. Their daughter, Juliana, was born shortly after, in 1977.



After teaching pre-school for several years, Peggy began a home daycare while living in Peace Dale and after moving to Bow, NH in 1987, she continued to care for children. Family was Peggy's biggest love and she had such big love for her family and the friends that became family.



She loved to travel with Peter in their RV, visiting friends, seeing the sights and riding their motorcycle. Peggy loved the ocean and a day at the beach was always a joy. She loved to read and knit and was happiest learning new things and making gifts for others.



Peggy was predeceased by her son, Benjamin H. Schauer in 2007 and her brother, Stephen in 2017.



Peggy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Peter Schauer, as well as her daughter, Juliana Lawler, her husband, Ray and three grandchildren, Caden, Dylan and Eleanor, who were the lights of her life. Peggy is also survived by her brother, David and his wife Susie, of Shutesbury, Massachusetts along with numerous cousins and nieces and nephews and many, many, dear friends.



The family would like to thank the Concord VNA and Hospice House for their care and compassion for both Peggy and her family during this time.



There will be no services at this time. Due to social distancing, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

