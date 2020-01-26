Margo Sheila McNair, 43, of Odd Fellows Avenue passed away January 23, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Margo was born on February 8, 1976 in Andover, Massachusetts, daughter to Richard and Charlotte (Kremer) Artenstein. She worked as a substance abuse counselor for many years, helping so many at Hope for New Hampshire Recovery.
Margo was an avid Boston Sports Fan. A music lover, Margo attended many concerts of her favorite bands. She read countless novels, and enjoyed collecting artwork and infamously, sugar skulls. Above all, spending time with her family was most important.
Margo will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Margo is survived by her four children, Jeremy Artenstein of Haverhill, MA; Eli LaCroix of Franklin, NH; Dylan McNair of Gilmanton, NH; and baby Eden Ingram of Franklin, NH; brother, Alan Artenstein and his partner, Michael Luyet of Boston, Charlotte Artenstein of Reading, MA.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. Burial will be private.
For those that wish, memorial contributions in Margo's name may be made to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for Margo's family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 26, 2020