Margrete Kirsten (Mielow) Paulsen of Saco, ME, formerly of Englewood, FL and Pembroke, NH, passed away on June 12, 2019 after a period of declining health surrounded by her family.



Margrete was born in Granville, MA on September 26, 1920 to Ane Marie Jensen and Max John Mielow. Her husband Gordon Wilbur Paulsen, B. 1915, predeceased her in 2007.



As a child growing up in Longmeadow, MA during the Depression, she found joy outside in the fields, ponds and woods with her friends. On rare occasions, she and her sisters were given a nickel to spend on penny candy at the local soda fountain shop. She was drawn to Girl Scouts as a young woman and was mentored by her junior high teacher, Mim Clegg. She was a pro at identifying trees, wildflowers and constellations and she passed this love of nature on to her family.



At Springfield Classical High School she received a broad education and went on to business school and became a linotype operator for the Springfield Republican Newspaper. Shortly thereafter, she married Gordon W. Paulsen of Portland, ME and moved to various New England states while he pursued his career. They eventually settled in Pembroke, NH in 1958.



As a first generation Danish American she passed on her love of Danish traditions while embracing her American life. When time allowed, while raising 3 children, she enjoyed being creative. In the community she volunteered as a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader and was attentive to her civic duty. She was on the planning committee for the Plausawa Valley Country Club because of her long held belief that all children should learn to swim. She and her husband became charter members in 1965. She inherited a love of painting from her father and enjoyed connecting with nature in her gardens. She helped out as needed in the family business, but most importantly she was dedicated to providing a stable environment for her family. She taught her children to be good citizens, and as her father taught her, to be industrious, honest and to always do more than you are asked. Traveling was a great joy later in life as were her friends at Lake Winnipesauke and Park Forest in Englewood, FL.



Margrete is survived by her 3 children, Harold Paulsen & his wife Ellen of Pembroke, NH, Kristine Paulsen of So Portland, ME and Sonja Gerken & her husband Matt of Saco, ME. She leaves 6 grandchildren- Erik, Karina, Katie, Tanja, Melise and Tasha and 8 great grandchildren. Seeing them was always a high point in her life.

