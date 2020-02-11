Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marica Greenwood Slama. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Greenwood Slama, 87, of Concord NH passed away February 3 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter, NH.



She was born 27 April 1932, the daughter of George and Helen Greenwood of Concord NH. Growing up, she was an avid back-yard baseball player recognized by all for her skills and competitive spirit.



Marcia spent many wonderful vacations on Pleasant Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee in NH. Winters, she and brother Tom went to Gunstock NH where they learned to ski. Marcia, eventually becoming an instructor at Pat's Peak.



Marcia attended St Mary's in Littleton NH where she enjoyed art classes and dances with neighboring schools. She later attended West Hill School, and the Modern School of Design in Boston.



In 1954, she met Dort S. Bigg of Turner Maine. They were married several years and had two children, Dort and Bill.



Summers she enjoyed time at the family cottage on Heron Island off the Maine coast where she played cards and listened to Red Sox ball games!



In 1966, Marcia remarried, and with sons in tow, moved to Glen Cove NY with husband Frederick J. Slama. There they enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, and socializing with friends. In 1970, son Frederick was born.



In 1974, they moved to Redding, CT and ultimately back home to NH.



Marcia was recognized as an avid cook and animal lover. She especially loved holidays and decorating! Marcia was always looking for an excuse to give and was often referred to as "Mrs. Clause." But, Marcia was best-known for her big heart and easy-going manner.



She is survived by her son Frederick Slama, wife Emily, and their children, Ben and Laura of Exeter NH; son William Bigg, spouse Paula Durost of Goffstown, NH; brother Tom Greenwood and wife Linda and children Bradley and Heather; daughter-in-law Elena Otero Bigg and grandson Fr. Dort A. Bigg; cherished friends Marjorie Kenyon Salathe, Julie Bigg Veazey, Laura Milton, Jeanne Everett, Janet Ward, Katie Fryberg and Elaine Brown.



She was predeceased by her parents Tom and Helen Greenwood of Hopkinton, husband Frederick J. Slama of Redding CT, and son Dort S. Bigg of Plantation FL.



Arrangements made by Brewitt Funeral Services, 14 Pine Street, Exeter NH 03833.



Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 354 Main Street Hopkinton, NH 03229. Sunday 16 February, 3 PM. Reception immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



Riverwoods at Exeter, 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter NH 03833.



Local Animal Rescue or ASPCA.

Marcia Greenwood Slama, 87, of Concord NH passed away February 3 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the Riverwoods Retirement Community in Exeter, NH.She was born 27 April 1932, the daughter of George and Helen Greenwood of Concord NH. Growing up, she was an avid back-yard baseball player recognized by all for her skills and competitive spirit.Marcia spent many wonderful vacations on Pleasant Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee in NH. Winters, she and brother Tom went to Gunstock NH where they learned to ski. Marcia, eventually becoming an instructor at Pat's Peak.Marcia attended St Mary's in Littleton NH where she enjoyed art classes and dances with neighboring schools. She later attended West Hill School, and the Modern School of Design in Boston.In 1954, she met Dort S. Bigg of Turner Maine. They were married several years and had two children, Dort and Bill.Summers she enjoyed time at the family cottage on Heron Island off the Maine coast where she played cards and listened to Red Sox ball games!In 1966, Marcia remarried, and with sons in tow, moved to Glen Cove NY with husband Frederick J. Slama. There they enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, and socializing with friends. In 1970, son Frederick was born.In 1974, they moved to Redding, CT and ultimately back home to NH.Marcia was recognized as an avid cook and animal lover. She especially loved holidays and decorating! Marcia was always looking for an excuse to give and was often referred to as "Mrs. Clause." But, Marcia was best-known for her big heart and easy-going manner.She is survived by her son Frederick Slama, wife Emily, and their children, Ben and Laura of Exeter NH; son William Bigg, spouse Paula Durost of Goffstown, NH; brother Tom Greenwood and wife Linda and children Bradley and Heather; daughter-in-law Elena Otero Bigg and grandson Fr. Dort A. Bigg; cherished friends Marjorie Kenyon Salathe, Julie Bigg Veazey, Laura Milton, Jeanne Everett, Janet Ward, Katie Fryberg and Elaine Brown.She was predeceased by her parents Tom and Helen Greenwood of Hopkinton, husband Frederick J. Slama of Redding CT, and son Dort S. Bigg of Plantation FL.Arrangements made by Brewitt Funeral Services, 14 Pine Street, Exeter NH 03833. https://www.brewittfuneralhome.com/ Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 354 Main Street Hopkinton, NH 03229. Sunday 16 February, 3 PM. Reception immediately following.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Riverwoods at Exeter, 7 Riverwoods Drive, Exeter NH 03833. https://riverwoodsrc.org/ Local Animal Rescue or ASPCA. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close