Marie Dunn of Concord N.H. passed away on March 19 at the hospice house in concord at age 61. Marie was born in April, 1957 to Barbara and Lorenzo Pouliot in concord. After a long battle with cancer she died peacefully in her sleep. she graduated from Merrimack valley high school. She worked in customer service for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna Health Insurance companies before an early retirement due to illness. Marie enjoyed the outdoors and camping in the summer and puzzles in the winter. She is survived by her mother Barbara Pouliot, and her 4 siblings Lorenzo, Richard, Cindy, and Cathy; her children Michael, Brian, Sean, Aaron, Christine and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Lorenzo Pouliot and husband Thomas Dunn. She is being cremated according to her wishes. There will be no funeral the family will be having a celebration of life on April 6th at 1pm.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 25, 2019