Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Dunn. View Sign

Marie Dunn of Concord N.H. passed away on March 19 at the hospice house in concord at age 61. Marie was born in April, 1957 to Barbara and Lorenzo Pouliot in concord. After a long battle with cancer she died peacefully in her sleep. she graduated from Merrimack valley high school. She worked in customer service for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna Health Insurance companies before an early retirement due to illness. Marie enjoyed the outdoors and camping in the summer and puzzles in the winter. She is survived by her mother Barbara Pouliot, and her 4 siblings Lorenzo, Richard, Cindy, and Cathy; her children Michael, Brian, Sean, Aaron, Christine and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Lorenzo Pouliot and husband Thomas Dunn. She is being cremated according to her wishes. There will be no funeral the family will be having a celebration of life on April 6th at 1pm.

Marie Dunn of Concord N.H. passed away on March 19 at the hospice house in concord at age 61. Marie was born in April, 1957 to Barbara and Lorenzo Pouliot in concord. After a long battle with cancer she died peacefully in her sleep. she graduated from Merrimack valley high school. She worked in customer service for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna Health Insurance companies before an early retirement due to illness. Marie enjoyed the outdoors and camping in the summer and puzzles in the winter. She is survived by her mother Barbara Pouliot, and her 4 siblings Lorenzo, Richard, Cindy, and Cathy; her children Michael, Brian, Sean, Aaron, Christine and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Lorenzo Pouliot and husband Thomas Dunn. She is being cremated according to her wishes. There will be no funeral the family will be having a celebration of life on April 6th at 1pm. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close