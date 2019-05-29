Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie E. Connor. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

- Marie E. Connor, 70 of Pembroke, passed away surrounded by the love of her family and lots of laughter following a courageous battle with cancer.



Born on November 3, 1948 in Manchester she was the daughter of the late Louis Ernest and Alice Germaine (Benoit) Jacob.



Marie was educated in the local schools and went on to attend Mount St. Mary's where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education. She worked for several years as a 1st grade teacher in the Hooksett Village School until her own children arrived. She enjoyed many years at home raising her children and many others that have grown to be like her own. In 1995 Marie decided she wanted to explore the world and with her husband Don by her side they traveled near and far to places like Africa, Asia, Ireland and beyond. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, going camping and kayaking. Her sense of humor never left her side through her first battle with cancer and even her second.



She is survived by the love of her life and soulmate, Donald Connor with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Her children, Ann Marie Connor of Pembroke and David Connor and his wife Melissa of Boyertown, PA, her brother, Louis Jacob and his wife Glorie of Pembroke, Grandchildren, Matthew and Margaret, niece, Kathy Lavoie and her husband Steve of Allenstown as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St, Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

- Marie E. Connor, 70 of Pembroke, passed away surrounded by the love of her family and lots of laughter following a courageous battle with cancer.Born on November 3, 1948 in Manchester she was the daughter of the late Louis Ernest and Alice Germaine (Benoit) Jacob.Marie was educated in the local schools and went on to attend Mount St. Mary's where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education. She worked for several years as a 1st grade teacher in the Hooksett Village School until her own children arrived. She enjoyed many years at home raising her children and many others that have grown to be like her own. In 1995 Marie decided she wanted to explore the world and with her husband Don by her side they traveled near and far to places like Africa, Asia, Ireland and beyond. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, going camping and kayaking. Her sense of humor never left her side through her first battle with cancer and even her second.She is survived by the love of her life and soulmate, Donald Connor with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Her children, Ann Marie Connor of Pembroke and David Connor and his wife Melissa of Boyertown, PA, her brother, Louis Jacob and his wife Glorie of Pembroke, Grandchildren, Matthew and Margaret, niece, Kathy Lavoie and her husband Steve of Allenstown as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St, Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.