Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Marie (Mickey) Mongan, M.Ed., M.Hy. A Lifelong Educator, age 86 passed away peacefully at her daughter Maura's home on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



She was born in San Diego, CA the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Marie Y. (Bonneau) Flanagan. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and received her Masters Degree from Plymouth State University.



Marie is the founder/creator of HypnoBirthing, the Mongan method. She was the director of the HypnoBirthing Institute. She was the recipient of the 1995 National Guild of Hypnotist President's award and she received the coveted Charles Tibbetts award in 2000 for the recognition she has brought to Hypnotherapy. This award is the highest award ever given to anyone to this day. Marie was the owner/director of The Thomas School, a post-secondary secretarial school, former Dean of Pierce College and was on the Board of Directors at Plymouth State



She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Mongan.



Survived by her children, Wayne Flanagan of Sunapee, Brian Kelly of Chichester, Maura Geddes and her husband Rick of Bow, and Shawn Mongan of Rochester, NY, Stepchildren, Michelle Shoemaker, Steve Mongan and Nancy Kelley; Grandchildren, Meghan and Rachel Flanagan, Patrick Kelly, Tanner Garrison, Garrison Kelly, Kyle, Lily, Bria and Kira Geddes, Morgan Decker, Shane Mongan, Will and Christine Shoemaker, Melissa Mongan, Jennifer Kelley-Leary, Jessie Kelley, and Jamie Kelley; Great Granddaughter, Peyton Kelly and Great Grandson, Aedan Leary.



A Memorial visiting hour will be held Monday June 24th from 11:30am to 12:30 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord



A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 PM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home. The Rev. Terry Odell will officiate.



Burial will follow in the NH Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Every Mother Counts, 180 Varick Street Suite 1116, New York, NY 10014

