Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442

Marilyn Andrews, (Brownfield) of New London and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, who died in 2017.



Marilyn was born September 28, 1929, in Newport, Rhode Island. Her father was a career naval officer who spend several years at sea during the Second World War. Marilyn spent most of her childhood and teen years in Long Beach, California, where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946.



She married Bill on February 18, 1949, and graduated from George Washington University in June, 1950; a week after her first child, John, was born. The young family lived in Bethesda, Maryland, and had their second child, Martha, in 1952. At the time, Bill was serving as an intelligence officer in the Navy.



In 1952, during the Korean War, Bill was reassigned to serve at the British Admiralty, so the family moved to England, where they lived outside of London in West Finchley. When they returned in 1954, they first settled in Brooklyn, NY, where a third child, Robert was born. In 1955, they moved to Maplewood, N.J., from where Bill commuted into New York City every day.



In 1961, the family moved to New London, where they made a home on Little Lake Sunapee for over 50 years. A fourth child, Amanda, was born in 1965. During their time in New London, Marilyn was active in many community activities and programs, including the New London Outing Club, the King Ridge Ski Program, and the Little Sunapee Protective Association. She served as the chair of both Hospital Day and the New London Thrift Shop and Rummage Sale.



In local politics., she served on the Board of Selectmen from 1980 to 1986, and also served on the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Budget Commission, the Conservation Commission and the Recreation Commission. At the state level, she served 6 years on the New Hampshire Solid Waste Board.



While Marilyn and Bill loved Little Sunapee and New London and immersed themselves in the community, they were also inveterate travelers who were not afraid to rough it. They travelled extensively around the world and had many extraordinary adventures. Because of Bill's status as retired military, they often flew standby on military cargo planes to overseas destinations.



Marilyn is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gail and George Waring of New London and their family, as well as four children and their families: John and his wife Michele of Santa Ynez, California; Martha and her husband Jeffrey of Punta Gorda, Florida; Robert and his wife Gay of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Amanda of Port Ludlow, Washington.



She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, including: Jennifer Forte of Punta Gorda, Florida and her son, Colten; Eric Andrews of Freeport, Maine; Jessica Forte of Tampa, Florida; John Andrews and his wife Jeselyn Andrews of Freeport, Maine and their two children Jack and Taylor; Caroline Andrews of Denver, Colorado; Joseph Russell of Tampa, Florida; and Zachary Bird of Hartland, Vermont.



In lieu of cards or flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Little Sunapee Protective Association, P.O. Box 1653, New London, N.H. 03257

