Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Marilyn ("Kim") Champagne, 88, of Concord passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of Ralph and Ethel (Sanborn) Kimball. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Dean. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas E. Champagne and their four children, Joanie Vallieres and her husband Joe, Thomas A. Champagne and his wife Denise, Peter K. Champagne, and Anne Bickford and her husband Scott, brother Allan Kimball and his wife Joyce, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.



Marilyn graduated from Concord High School in 1949. She taught swimming lessons and worked for Merrimack County Savings Bank. She retired in 1998 from the U.S. District Court where she was employed for many years as a Financial Administrator. She enjoyed her work and made many lifelong friendships.



More than anything Marilyn loved spending time with her family. Many wonderful memories were made with her passion for swimming, family barbecues, long walks, love of animals, reading, camping, annual trips to Conway with her daughters, and caring for her grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis Health for the care and attention provided to Marilyn.



At Marilyn's request there will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family.

