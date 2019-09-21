Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Chidsey LeMay. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn "Mitzie" Chidsey LeMay 92, passed away at her Bow home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her loving family.



Mitzie was born on May 2, 1927 in Stamford, Connecticut, daughter to the late Henry Sr. and Carrie (Borgmann) Chidsey. She was a graduate of the Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York. She worked as a registered nurse for many years at Roosevelt Hospital and later Concord Hospital.



Mitzie was a member of Concord Country Club, Bow Young at Heart and the Happy Hookers knitting group. She enjoyed playing golf, sewing, crocheting, puzzle solving and entertaining. Above all spending time with her family was most important.



Mitzie is survived by her 3 sons, Andrew G. LeMay and his wife, Katherine Chase of Concord, Charles LeMay and his wife, Jill of Portsmouth, George W. LeMay and his wife, Sarah of Concord; her daughter, Susan E. Desjardins and her husband, James R. of Salem; son-in-law, Robert A. Heath Jr. of Weare; 10 grandchildren, Keith J. LeMay, Chad A. LeMay and his wife, Lilja, Jessica E. Willey and her husband, Jason, Gregory C. LeMay and his wife, Kaity, Danielle E. Neydorff and her husband, Tobin, Garret J. Desjardins and his wife, Stephanie, Andrew P. LeMay, Stephen C. LeMay, Aaron J. LeMay; 5 great-grandchildren, Pierce G. LeMay, Benjamin C. Neydorff, Oliver M. LeMay, Cecilia E. Willey and Ellis B. LeMay; and brother-in-law Raymond LeMay of Norwalk, CT. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Andrew C. LeMay, daughter, Eleanor Heath, great-granddaughter, Marie Smith Desjardins and brothers, Charles, John and Henry "Jiggs" Chidsey.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main Street, Concord, NH. Burial will follow in the family lot at Evans Cemetery, Bow, NH.



For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Concord Regional VNA - The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury, Street, Concord, NH 03301 or the .



