Marilyn E. (Hazen) Hurd, 78, of Rowell Drive, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



She was born in New London, NH on May 1, 1941 the daughter of Howard E. and Shirley M. (Towle) Hazen, Sr.



Marilyn graduated from New London High School in 1960 and was a stay-at-home Mom for most of the time. In her later years she worked with her husband, Charlie, at Franklin Septic.



She had lived in Franklin for 53 years. Marilyn was a member of the Elks for over 25 years.



She is predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Hurd; her son, William Hurd; and her sister, Gloria Thissell. Marilyn is survived by a son, Vincent Hurd of Franklin, NH; a daughter, Melissa Thompson of East Andover, NH; five grandchildren, MacKenzie, India, Nicholas, Veronica and Alan; one great grandson, Aiden; a sister, Eleanor Hazen of Laconia, NH; two brothers and their wives, Howard and Kathy Hazen, Jr. of Franklin, NH and Kenneth and Louise Hazen of Warner, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the North Sutton Cemetery. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life starting at 12:00 noon at the Elks Lodge, 190 Central Street, Franklin.

