Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517

Marilyn E. Wolf, 91, of 230 Pembroke Hill Road died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



Marilyn was born on June 11, 1928 in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Kibbey) Brown. Marilyn's teaching career began after graduating in 1950 from Castleton State College. First teaching in Springfield, VT and then moving to California where she taught in Glendale, South Pasadena and Charter Oak. In 1963 she and her family moved back to New Hampshire where she continued to teach in Concord and finally the last 26 years in Pembroke, retiring in 1990.



After Marilyn retired, she and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Bonita Springs, Florida until his death in 2001. The last 11 years of her life were spent with her daughter and son in law in Pembroke, NH.



Marilyn was an active member of the Pembroke Congregational Church in Pembroke, serving as Sunday School Teacher, served on the Board of Trustees, as a Deaconess as well as teaching classes at vacation Bible school during the summers. When the Pembroke Congregational Church sponsored families from Cambodia and Laos, Marilyn taught them to read and write, as well as learn English.



During her last years, she became a member of the Suncook United Methodist Church in Pembroke.



Marilyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pembroke Historical Society, the New Hampshire Historical Society, the Pierce Brigade and the Merrimack Valley Retired Teachers Association.



Marilyn enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Marilyn's greatest pride and joy was her family. They meant everything to her, time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were very precious to her.



Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Teresa Beauchesne and her husband, Philip of Pembroke; her son, Phillip Wolf and his wife, Patty of Epsom and daughter in law, Christine Wolf of Upton, MA. Four grandchildren, Jamie Powers of Pembroke, Vanessa Beauchesne of Concord and Hannah and Ryan Wolf of Upton, MA; four great grandchildren, Adriana and Alyssa Zimont of Pembroke, Audrey Powers of Pembroke and Trinity Karner of Concord, her cat, Buttercup as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Wolf and her three brothers, Robert, Stanley and Donald Brown.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 11:00am at The Suncook United Methodist Church 152 Main Street Pembroke, NH 03275.Burial will be private in the family lot at Pembroke Hill aside her husband. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to The Suncook United Methodist Church in Pembroke.



