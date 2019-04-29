Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn (Mally) Hemphill Reardon, 91, of Concord, passed away on Monday, April 22 at Havenwood-Heritage Heights surrounded by her family. She was born in Bow, NH to Earl and Ella (Duemling) Hemphill on July 26, 1927. She attended Bow schools and Concord High School.



Mally worked for many years at the Concord Monitor and the City of Concord Code Enforcement Department from which she retired.



In earlier years she enjoyed playing golf with her brother Gordon and his wife Joan. She was an accomplished seamstress and her grandchildren have much loved quilts made by her. But her greatest joy was hanging out with her kids, grandkids and friends, enjoying good food and making huge bowls of potato salad.



She was predeceased by her husband John (Jake) Reardon, sisters Arlene Lull, Gloria Drew, Maybeth Colby and Caroline Tousignant and brothers Earl and Carroll Hemphill.



She is survived by her four children, Corinne Reardon and her husband Steve Schneider, John Reardon and his wife Donna, Patrick Reardon and his wife Maureen and Tara Reardon and her husband Jim Bouley all of Concord, NH. Grandchildren Erin and Chris Lambert and their daughter Ellie, Jack and Jenna Reardon and their sons Jake and Ben, Matthew Flanders and partner Taylor Duhaime, Whitney and Kyle McVeigh and their son Thompson, Christopher Schneider, Timothy Reardon, Joseph Reardon and partner Kaitlyn Moretz, Jackson Bouley and Michael Reardon. Her sister Beverly Raevsky of Wichita Kansas, brother Gordon Hemphill of Bow, sisters-in-law Katherine and Honora Reardon, brother-in-law Thomas Reardon and brother-in-law Edward Reardon and his wife Jeannette. Also, many, many nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Pollak and the staff of Havenwood and Concord Visiting Nurses for the compassionate care they gave to Marilyn.



Visiting hours will be on Thursday, May 2nd from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm and a Celebration of Life the following day, Friday May 3rd at 10:00 am at Waters Funeral Home in Concord.



The family requests that in lieu flowers, donations be made to the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Donations may be made online at

