Marilyn J. (Whiteneck) Merrick, 93, died on June 6, 2020 at Salemhaven Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Salem, NH, after a period of declining health due to dementia and COVID-19. She died three weeks after her husband Ernest Merrick's passing; they were married for seventy years. Marilyn was born in Methuen, MA, and was raised in Hampstead, NH. She graduated from Hampstead High School and worked as a bookkeeper at 5 th Avenue Shoe Company and Klev-Bro Shoe Factory, both in Derry. Marilyn then stayed home to care for her two children. Though she had to wait many years before becoming a grandmother, she was proud of her two grandsons and their academic and sports accomplishments.
Marilyn, Ernest and their two children made their home in Atkinson for fifty-eight years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Pamela and David Hoag of Concord, NH, son and daughter-in-law Todd and Kristin Merrick of Manchester, NH, and grandsons Connor Merrick of Brookline, MA and Drew Merrick of Manchester, NH. Marilyn is survived by her brother-in-law and wife Jenness "Bud" and Connie Merrick, brother-in-law Kenneth Merrick's widow Norma Merrick and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Beverly and Bertha Whiteneck, sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Robert Webster and Bertha and George Bridges, brother and sister-in-law Beverly and Georgette Whiteneck, and brother-in-law and wife Kenneth and N. Jean Merrick.
Due to the pandemic there will be no services. Marilyn and Ernest will be placed in the Memory Wall at Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill, MA. The family would like to thank the staff at Salemhaven for caring for Marilyn for the past seven years and caring for Ernest for two years. The staff remains brave in the face of this pandemic and their dedication is deeply appreciated.
To view Marilyn's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 9, 2020.