Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Sholes Angwin. View Sign

Marilyn S. Angwin, 77, of Concord, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Marilyn was born on November 18, 1941, in New London, NH to the late Richard C. and Barbara (Sholes) Croft.



She was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 1959.



Marilyn graduated from the Hartford Airline Personnel School as a flight attendant. She enjoyed working as a CNA for the Visiting Nurse Association and at the NH State Hospital. She also worked for the Bow Police Department.



Marilyn loved nature and the outdoors, walking, hiking and going to Hampton Beach for the day.



She also loved animals, especially her cats and was a loyal fan of Boston sports teams.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Angwin, Jr. of Concord and her brother David W. Croft of Enfield, CT.



Marilyn is survived by her sons, Richard A. Angwin of Tewksbury, MA and Thomas E. Angwin III of Concord, NH; and her sister Shirley J. Coleman of Worcester, MA.



Marilyn will always be remembered by her many nieces and nephews as the "Fun Aunt" for her sense of play, adventure and enthusiasm for living.



A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord/Merrimack, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

Marilyn S. Angwin, 77, of Concord, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.Marilyn was born on November 18, 1941, in New London, NH to the late Richard C. and Barbara (Sholes) Croft.She was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 1959.Marilyn graduated from the Hartford Airline Personnel School as a flight attendant. She enjoyed working as a CNA for the Visiting Nurse Association and at the NH State Hospital. She also worked for the Bow Police Department.Marilyn loved nature and the outdoors, walking, hiking and going to Hampton Beach for the day.She also loved animals, especially her cats and was a loyal fan of Boston sports teams.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Angwin, Jr. of Concord and her brother David W. Croft of Enfield, CT.Marilyn is survived by her sons, Richard A. Angwin of Tewksbury, MA and Thomas E. Angwin III of Concord, NH; and her sister Shirley J. Coleman of Worcester, MA.Marilyn will always be remembered by her many nieces and nephews as the "Fun Aunt" for her sense of play, adventure and enthusiasm for living.A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord/Merrimack, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close