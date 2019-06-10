Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilynn J. Burke. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilynn J. (Chisholm) Burke, 82, of Epsom, passed away at Presidential Oaks on June 8, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Haverhill, MA, Marilynn was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marjorie (Wheeler) Chisholm. She was raised and educated in Haverhill and resided in Methuen, MA before coming to New Hampshire in 2001.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a unit clerk at Exeter Hospital. She also ran an adult daycare at a local nursing home and was the activities director for the Alzheimer's patients.



Marilynn enjoyed attending church and bible study and time with family and friends. She loved to shop and always made a fashion statement. She had a unique sense of humor and lit up any room that she was in. She will truly be missed by everyone.



She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Burke.



Marilynn is survived by her four children: Steven D. Cooper of Hancock, ME, John J. Burke of Kingston, Catherine A. Cooper of Epsom and Jacqueline Pollano of Rhode Island. She was the grandmother to Brad Pollano, Alex Burke, and Naomi and Katie Lesch. She was the great grandmother to Ellison and Nolan Pollano. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Arsenault of East Hampstead and Helen Vallant of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 14th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilynn's memory may be sent to the Epsom Food Pantry, Rt. 4 Epsom, NH 03234. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

