Marion Alberta Hutchinson Crosby, 97, of Page's Corner, Dunbarton, NH died after a period of declining health at Presidential Oaks, Concord on May 21, 2019.



Born January 7, 1922, in Concord, NH, she was the daughter of the late Philip H. and Gladys E. (Muzzey) Hutchinson.



She graduated from Concord High School in 1938 and was employed as a secretary at Rundlett Junior High School from 1938 to 1946. She and her husband owned The Crosby Farm in Dunbarton from 1962 until 1994. She was a charter member of the Dunbarton Historical Society and volunteered helping organize Dunbarton historical records. She was presented the Boston Post Cane by the Town of Dunbarton in 2017.



She was predeceased in 1999 by her husband of 57 years, Robert E. Crosby; her sister Beverly M. Fairbanks; and her three brothers Richard P., Edward F., and William F. Hutchinson.



The family includes a daughter Kay Crosby Herrick of Bow; three sons Peter R. Crosby of Concord, Thomas J. Crosby of Rochester, and Jeff A. Crosby and his wife Bronda of Dunbarton; five grandchildren, two great grandsons, nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Page's Corner Cemetery, Dunbarton.

