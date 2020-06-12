Marion Audet
1924 - 2020
Marion (Hebert) Audet passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at the age of 96 at Pleasant View Retirement Home in Concord, NH.

Marion was born January 10, 1924 in Franklin, NH. She is a nursing graduate from the former Memorial Hospital, in Concord NH. She worked at Concord Hospital, Saint Paul's School Infirmary, the former Eagle Convalescence Home, and the Centennial Home. She was a member of the Forever Young club in Concord and the Catholic Daughters of America at Christ the King Parish.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Stephen and Edith (Colburn) Hebert, her husband of 49 years Robert Audet, her daughter Barbara Jean Audet, her son Gary Audet, her brother Raymond Hebert, and her brother Roger Hebert.

She is survived by her son James Audet and his wife Sandra of Bow, her grand-daughters Krista Burke and her husband Alex, Courtney Audet, her grand-sons Corey Audet, Shane Audet, Cameron Audet and his wife Ashley, and five great-grandchildren, Avery, David, Patrick, Ziola, and Bastion.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Christ the King Parish in Concord or the Carmelite Monastery in Concord.

Due to current guidelines, there will be no viewing hours. Burial will be held at the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord NH on June 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. A memorial mass will be held at Christ the King Parish at a later date.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Burial
01:30 PM
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
