(June 18, 1937 - July 3, 2019) - Marion Louise Chadwick (82) of Marlow NH, died on July 3, 2019 at the All American Assisted Living of Londonderry, NH, after a long battle with kidney disease. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Chadwick, her parents, Olive Griffin and Francis True Megrath, and her brothers, Lester True and Arthur True Megrath. She was also predeceased by her step- children, Mabel Newhall, Carol Noyes, Winifred Shattuck, Paul, Allen, and George Chadwick.



She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Ada Keniston, two nieces, Betty Jean Hamel and Patricia Ann Colby, two nephews Robert Arthur Keniston and Melvin Lewis Keniston who cared for her at his home in her last year. Marion is survived by numerous great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Geraldine Howard and several step grand-children, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.



Marion was a life-long member of the West Congregational Church in Concord, NH. She retired from the National Grange insurance agency in Keene NH in 2003 after 43 years of service. Marion traveled extensively throughout the United States visiting all 49 states except Hawaii. She enjoyed many cruises. As a young girl, her love of camping began at White Lake State Park in Tamworth, NH, with her special friend, Mary Beauchine. She instilled the love of camping, hiking, and kayaking to her many family members. She never met a stranger and was a loyal member of the Red Hat Society. In her retirement, Marion was an active member of the Charlestown Senior Center. She enjoyed going on trips, playing Mexican dominoes and helping out with fund raising.



Marion's service will be at 1 pm on Monday July 8th at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminister Street, Bellow Falls, Vermont, 05101. A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Sewalls Falls Road, Concord, NH at 11 am on Tuesday July 9th.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice care at 8 Commerce Dr. Suite 101, Bedford NH 03110.

