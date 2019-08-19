Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion E. Sullivan (89) passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1930 in Portland, ME and was the daughter of the late Edward and Lula (Conary) Nelson.



In 1958, she met Philip C. Sullivan of South Portland, ME and married August 22, 1959. They resided and raised their family in Weare, NH until they retired to Swan's Island, ME.



Marion is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 wedded years, Philip C. Sullivan of Deering, NH, sister Josephine Swann of Swan's Island, Maine, Prudence Nelson of NY, daughter and son-in-law Jean and Randy Sandmann of Weare, son Steven Sullivan of ME, 4 grandchildren Ryan Sandmann, Sean Sandmann, Kristy Townes and Katy Aucoin, 3 great grandchildren Eldon Townes, III, Luke Leighton Townes, Mason (due in September) Aucoin and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 am in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 38 Church Street, Hillsboro, NH, Service will follow at 11am.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



For more log on to

Marion E. Sullivan (89) passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1930 in Portland, ME and was the daughter of the late Edward and Lula (Conary) Nelson.In 1958, she met Philip C. Sullivan of South Portland, ME and married August 22, 1959. They resided and raised their family in Weare, NH until they retired to Swan's Island, ME.Marion is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 wedded years, Philip C. Sullivan of Deering, NH, sister Josephine Swann of Swan's Island, Maine, Prudence Nelson of NY, daughter and son-in-law Jean and Randy Sandmann of Weare, son Steven Sullivan of ME, 4 grandchildren Ryan Sandmann, Sean Sandmann, Kristy Townes and Katy Aucoin, 3 great grandchildren Eldon Townes, III, Luke Leighton Townes, Mason (due in September) Aucoin and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 am in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 38 Church Street, Hillsboro, NH, Service will follow at 11am.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.