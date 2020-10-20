Marion (Hamilton) Hall, 95, of Route 114, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, NH.
She was born in Warner, NH on May 18, 1925 the daughter of William D. and Ruth (Flint) Hamilton.
Marion graduated from Simonds Free High School in 1943 and lived most of her adult life in Bradford. She worked for Cressey and Williams in Bradford and then for Merrimack Farmers Exchange as a bookkeeper for several years. She retired from Sugar River Bank after many years of employment.
She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Bradford (now Bradford Community Church) and Silver Hill Vesta Relham Martha Chapter No. 34 OES. Marion enjoyed ballroom and square dancing but most of all, loved being with her grandkids.
Her husband of 57 years, Vernon F. Hall, died in 2005. She is also predeceased by siblings, Eleanor O'Sheske, Donald Hamilton and Raymond Hamilton. Marion is survived by a son and his wife, Phillip and Kathleen Hall of Bradford, NH; a daughter and her husband, Jean and Edward Dumm of Manchester, NH; four grandchildren, Sheldon, Jeffrey, Ann and Megan; eight great grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, Max, Finn, Nathan, Craig, Liz and Tyler; a sister, Emma Tillotson of Concord, NH; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in Sunny Plain Cemetery, Bradford, NH for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Presidential Oaks, 200 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or the Bradford Community Church, P.O. Box 404, Bradford, NH 03221.
