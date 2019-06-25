Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion L. Marston. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion L. Marston, 79, passed away June 21, 2019, at the Concord Hospice House after declining health.



Marion was born on August 14, 1939, in Goffstown, the daughter of Edwin and Awilda (Hadden) Hardy.



Marion attended Keene State College. Upon graduating she taught for the Hooksett School District for 33 years. She also taught and co-directed the Vacation Bible School for the Hooksett Congregational Church for 25 years.



She was well known for her loving and gentle nature, love of children, family, and her strong faith. She was also a refuge and forever home to any stray cat that crossed her path.



She enjoyed road trips, day trips to the beach, square dancing, summer camping, reading, and gospel music. Marion will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing this wonderful person.



Family members include her husband of 52 years, Gale Marston of Hooksett; son Jon Marston and daughter Deb Marston; brother Richard Hardy; two sisters, Beverly Hardy and Shirley Hardy.



She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Awilda Hardy and her sister Dorothy Noyes (Hardy).



Services: Calling hours will be held on Friday June 28th from 10am to 12pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 12pm, services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord NH 03301 OR Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.



