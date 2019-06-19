Salisbury... Mrs. Marion L. Scott, 89, of Salisbury, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on June 14, 2019.
She was born in Tilton on Dec. 14, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Cecelia (Lane) Abbott. Marion resided in Tilton until moving to Salisbury in 1956. She is the widow of Walter "Bud" Scott, Str. who died in 1986.
She worked as a housekeeper and babysitter for various families in the area. Marion was a member of Salisbury Congregational Community Church.
Marion was honored by the Grange as Citizen of the Year in 1996 for her volunteer work in the community.
She enjoyed animals, yardwork, and flowers especially purple pansies.
Family members include her son, Walter L. Scott, Jr and wife Karen of Salisbury, 2 granddaughters, Amy Lyn Scott of Rumney and Peggy Sue Scott of Salisbury, 2 great grandchildren, brother -in-law, Ben Wadleigh of Tilton, and nieces: Jane Harrison, Taryna Fredette, Linda Guerraro, Lucy Fournier, and their spouses, and nephews: Albert Mussey, Roger Wadleigh, Rusty Drew, and Charlie Drew, and their spouses.
Visitation will be at Salisbury Congregational Community Church, 13 Franklin Rd., Salisbury on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12-1:00 pm with a service following at 1:00 pm.
Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Salisbury Congregational Community Church, 13 Franklin Rd., Salisbury, NH 03268, or to her family.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 19, 2019