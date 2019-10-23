Marion M. Sloboda of Hopkinton, NH died October 12, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House. Marion was born in Tarrytown, NY on April 6, 1936, and she moved to Massachusetts in 1946, then to New Hampshire in 2000.



While Marion was a private person, she was unfailingly caring and generous towards others. People were drawn to and trusted Marion because she was so approachable. She enjoyed taking care of her house and gardening. Marion also loved to shop; browsing was a favorite activity. She relished colorful things.



Marion loved Cocoa-Cola and mashed potatoes-but hated vegetables and hypocrites. Intelligent and a bit of a rebel, she was born and died with red hair. Also an avid animal lover, she took care of numerous dogs and dozens of cats throughout her lifetime, along with a family of raccoons and a lizard that liked to swing from curtains. A bat got into her house once, but she decided it was best to let that one go.



Members of her family include her husband of 50 years, William Sloboda; her sister, Judith Kelly and her three children, who were the most important thing in her life, Lawrence, Heather and Noel.



Marion will remain beloved in the hearts of her husband, her sister, and her children. Although there will not be a service, donations in Marion's memory may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd Concord, NH 03301.

