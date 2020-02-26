Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ann "Marge" Wyatt, of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 3, 1935, in Concord, NH, she was the daughter of the late Jackson R. Bickford and Wirna (Renfors) Bickford.



Marge spent her childhood in New Hampshire, but prior to entering high school the family relocated to Springfield, Ohio where she met the love of her life Charles Robert "Bob" Wyatt. Upon graduation, they married and started their family. Marge took great pride in being a homemaker and mother while raising her four children. She volunteered with the local garden club and enjoyed many family gatherings and neighborhood events. In 1972, after spending many summer vacations in New Hampshire, Marge and Bob decided to relocate to Concord. Marge began a successful career as the office manager and soon thereafter as a licensed real estate agent for the Ordway Agency in Concord.



Upon retirement, Marge and Bob enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine, and spending numerous winters in various locations in Florida until finally settling into their permanent Florida home in Barefoot Bay. While there, they became active members of the New England Club and enjoyed many social events sponsored by the group. Marge went on to volunteer at the Sebastian Thrift Shop, a nonprofit that supported the local Humane Society, where she met wonderful folks that shared many of her common interests. She was an avid reader and an excellent seamstress, and she took great delight in creating beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved when family or friends came to visit and had a deep affection for times spent in the Vero Beach area and especially enjoyed social gatherings around "Pool 3" while living in the Barefoot Bay community. After 23 years in Florida, Marge and Bob decided to return home to Concord to be near family.



Marge was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles R. Wyatt in October 2018. She is survived by four children, Robert J. Wyatt and wife Nancy of Concord, NH; Wendy G. Ireland and husband Robert of Concord, NH; C. Randall Wyatt of Bow, NH; and Lisa A. Loughery and husband Donal of Concord, NH. Marge is also survived by eight grandchildren, Travis Ireland and wife Casey of Concord, NH; Meghan Ireland and fiance Pablo Lozano of Cambridge, MA; Kyle Ireland and partner Joanne Castner of Somerville, MA; Elizabeth "Abbie" Ireland of Cambridge, MA; Eric Wyatt of Nashua, NH; Joshua Wyatt and partner Chelsea Bourbeau of Concord, NH; Matthew Loughery and Connor Loughery of Concord, NH; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Luke Ireland. Marge was also predeceased by sister, Sally Winter of Knoxville, TN; and survived by sister, Lynne Day of Knoxville, TN, brother, Peter Benson of Atlanta, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends in Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Indiana, Colorado and Florida.



The family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care and attention Marge received from her primary physician, Brian Lewis, M.D., and the various nurses and support staff of the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. She was fortunate to be guided through the end of her life by all of these exceptional professionals. A celebration of life honoring both Charles and Marjorie will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, NH, on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.



A private memorial service for the immediate family to carry out their final wishes will be held this summer in Kennebunkport, ME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association at 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.

Marjorie Ann "Marge" Wyatt, of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 3, 1935, in Concord, NH, she was the daughter of the late Jackson R. Bickford and Wirna (Renfors) Bickford.Marge spent her childhood in New Hampshire, but prior to entering high school the family relocated to Springfield, Ohio where she met the love of her life Charles Robert "Bob" Wyatt. Upon graduation, they married and started their family. Marge took great pride in being a homemaker and mother while raising her four children. She volunteered with the local garden club and enjoyed many family gatherings and neighborhood events. In 1972, after spending many summer vacations in New Hampshire, Marge and Bob decided to relocate to Concord. Marge began a successful career as the office manager and soon thereafter as a licensed real estate agent for the Ordway Agency in Concord.Upon retirement, Marge and Bob enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine, and spending numerous winters in various locations in Florida until finally settling into their permanent Florida home in Barefoot Bay. While there, they became active members of the New England Club and enjoyed many social events sponsored by the group. Marge went on to volunteer at the Sebastian Thrift Shop, a nonprofit that supported the local Humane Society, where she met wonderful folks that shared many of her common interests. She was an avid reader and an excellent seamstress, and she took great delight in creating beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved when family or friends came to visit and had a deep affection for times spent in the Vero Beach area and especially enjoyed social gatherings around "Pool 3" while living in the Barefoot Bay community. After 23 years in Florida, Marge and Bob decided to return home to Concord to be near family.Marge was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles R. Wyatt in October 2018. She is survived by four children, Robert J. Wyatt and wife Nancy of Concord, NH; Wendy G. Ireland and husband Robert of Concord, NH; C. Randall Wyatt of Bow, NH; and Lisa A. Loughery and husband Donal of Concord, NH. Marge is also survived by eight grandchildren, Travis Ireland and wife Casey of Concord, NH; Meghan Ireland and fiance Pablo Lozano of Cambridge, MA; Kyle Ireland and partner Joanne Castner of Somerville, MA; Elizabeth "Abbie" Ireland of Cambridge, MA; Eric Wyatt of Nashua, NH; Joshua Wyatt and partner Chelsea Bourbeau of Concord, NH; Matthew Loughery and Connor Loughery of Concord, NH; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Luke Ireland. Marge was also predeceased by sister, Sally Winter of Knoxville, TN; and survived by sister, Lynne Day of Knoxville, TN, brother, Peter Benson of Atlanta, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends in Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Indiana, Colorado and Florida.The family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care and attention Marge received from her primary physician, Brian Lewis, M.D., and the various nurses and support staff of the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association. She was fortunate to be guided through the end of her life by all of these exceptional professionals. A celebration of life honoring both Charles and Marjorie will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, NH, on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.A private memorial service for the immediate family to carry out their final wishes will be held this summer in Kennebunkport, ME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association at 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close