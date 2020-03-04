Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Burris. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Interment 12:00 PM NH Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Holdsworth Burris, 95, passed away peacefully March 1, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Born in Boston in 1924, the daughter of Ruth Holdsworth, Marjorie lived most of her life in Concord and Nashua. She graduated from Concord High School in 1942, and from the Mt. Auburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. Marjorie served in the Cadet Nurse Corps at the end of World War II, stationed at Camp Devens and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts. During a stay in Florida supporting returning war veterans, she met her husband of 56 years.







Marjorie was a lifelong caregiver both by her nature and profession. After many years as a Registered Nurse, she pursued advanced studies at UNH in the field of Nursing Home Administration and was among the first group of graduates to be licensed in New Hampshire in 1972. After serving in Administration at the former Eagle Convalescent Center, she became Assistant Administrator for the Merrimack County Nursing Home for 17 years, retiring in 1997.







While at MCNH, Marjorie advocated for a team-nursing approach to Rehabilitative Care for residents, to enhance their quality of life and reach their full potential. The Home's first Special Care Unit for memory impaired residents was established during her tenure and became a model for other units to follow. She helped to establish dental care for residents through the NHTI Dental Program and gratefully accepted the donation of dental office equipment through the efforts of the late Dr. Watts of Penacook, and the Director of the Dental Hygiene program, Cheryl Dorfman.







Both in her career and personal life, Marjorie was well known for her kindness, empathy and advocacy of dignity for all individuals. She was an enthusiastic supporter of all activities enjoyed by her extended family, including sports and various programs at Concord and Merrimack Valley High Schools. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, dancing, music, travel, celebrating her birthday at York Beach and especially spending time with her loved ones.







Marjorie is survived by 3 children, Linda Boucher and her husband Larry of Penacook, Steven Burris and his wife Hettie of Chichester and Brian Burris and his wife Janice of Concord. She was a proud Grandmother to Amy, Matthew, Mark, Andrea, Janelle, Julia and Rajon and Great Grandmother to Alison, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Zoey, Lauryn, Miah, Rylee, Ben and Millie. She was pre-deceased by her husband Carl W. Burris, who passed away in 2004, and an infant son, Carl W. Burris II, who died in 1951. She was also pre-deceased by her grand-daughter Jillian Burris in 2012 and great grandson Alec Boucher in 2013.







Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial & Celebration of Life on Monday March 9 at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street, Penacook NH 03303. Marjorie's family will greet visitors starting at 10:30 with service following at 11:00. Interment will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen where Marjorie will be laid to rest with her husband, a World War II Navy Veteran.







Donations can be made in Marjorie's memory to any , including the Compassionate Friends Non-Profit Organization for Grief, a great source of comfort for Marjorie and her family.







Marjorie's family would like to gratefully acknowledge the professional and loving care provided in recent years by the doctors and nurses at Concord Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, the management and staff at the John H. Whitaker Assisted Living Center in Penacook and the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.

