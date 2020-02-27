Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Gladys Moore. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Gladys Moore, 91, peacefully passed away in Concord, New Hampshire from natural causes on February 22, 2020 at Havenwood - Heritage Heights Retirement Community. She was born March 1st, 1928, to Albert Richard Nugent and Gladys Helen Nugent (Oliver) in Maple Grove, Quebec.



Her family was one of the first families from England and Wales to settle the area of Inverness and is chronicled in numerous books. Her mother was in the first graduating class of women from MacDonald College (now McGill University).



She graduated from English Quebec Schools and married Gordon E Moore, who had first spotted her playing basketball for her high school team. She was the captain, of course! After being a housewife, mother, and active member within the Women's Auxiliary of the St. John Anglican church for many years in Quebec, the family moved to Concord in 1964. At the age of 36 she decided she wanted to work outside the home. And work she did! During her 28-year career at Vishay Sprague Company, she won numerous awards for ingenuity and dedication as the supervisor of the quality control team that developed the first computer components for Apollo 11's first human landing on the moon! Marjorie then retired early and spent a few relaxing years with her husband, Gordon prior to his untimely death.



At the age of 64, Marjorie applied for a job as a merchandizer for American Greetings and worked part time for the next 21 years, until the age of 85! She was a smart and competitive woman, yet kind and humble - always putting others' needs before her own. At the age of 79, Marjorie moved to Heritage Heights Retirement Community and continued to keep busy with her part time job, gardening and reading nonstop. When well, she especially enjoyed her book club group.



Her family would like to express their deep appreciation for the loving kindness and care provided to Marjorie ('Proper Miss Marj') by the Havenwood staff. Known affectionately as "Nannie" by her four grandchildren, she will be sorely missed by them and her two children, son Dale Gordon of Concord, and daughter Dawn Marion and her husband, Dr. Michael Roy of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Grandchildren include, Parker Moore (Elizabeth) of Bow, NH; Dr. Christopher Gordon Roy (Abigail) of Watertown, Mass; Dr. Bethany Nugent Roy (Roger) of Brookline, Mass and Matthew Michael Roy (Caroline) of Pownal, Maine.



A private family graveside ceremony is planned in the spring.



