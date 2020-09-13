1/1
Marjorie Inice Jobin
1929 - 2020
Marjorie Inice Scherig (Perham) Jobin, 91, Minot ND, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Trinity Homes after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Marjorie was born July 28, 1929, in Lawrence, Massachusetts to George and Inice (Bachelor) Scherig. She was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Concord Senior High School in 1949. She spent one year employed at New Hampshire Unemployment and 41 years at New Hampshire Game & Fish.

She enjoyed the outdoors, did some hunting and fishing, playing card games, arts and crafts, Square Dancing with the Concord Coach and traveled extensively during her life. She also belonged to Bow Young at Heart and Tops Group #4 out of Bow, NH.

Marjorie moved to Minot in 2015 to be near her son Mark. She became a resident of Trinity Homes, Minot, ND in April 2018.

Survivors include her children: Mark Perham, Karen Beeson, and Linda Priest, three grandchildren: Amanda Perham, Derrek Perham, and Travis Beeson and her great grandson Isaiah Mahoney-Beeson, and her three nephews Vernon "Skip" and Gary LeDuc, Donnie Scherig and niece Vickie LeDuc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Joel Perham Jr, second husband Normand Jobin, and her sisters Elizabeth LeDuc, Evelyn Hughes, and Emma Bradley and two sons-in-law.

No formal services are planned. Memories can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
