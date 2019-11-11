Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie J. Battistelli. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter Church 567 Manchester Rd. Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Jane (nee Magoon) Battistelli, 94, died Friday November 8th, 2019 in Concord, NH.



Born in Enfield, NH on May 22nd, 1925, she was the youngest child of John and Emma Day Magoon. After graduating from Concord High School in 1942 she began studying to become a nurse, but her plans changed when she met the love of her life, Ernie Battistelli, in a chance encounter at a shopping mall.



Ernie and Marge married on January 29th, 1949 and moved to Manchester, where they began their family. In what can only be described as an act of sheer will to honor her Irish heritage that she loved so much, her son Ben was born on St. Patrick's Day, 1951. Five years later, her daughter Cathy was born.



Marjorie enjoyed staying home to raise her children, but once they went off to grade school she began working in the women's sporting apparel department of Jordan Marsh, where she continued to work until retirement.



Marjorie loved cooking, dancing, swimming, playing cards, playing practical jokes and big band entertainment. She kept a busy social life with many friends and weekly Thursday night dinners at the Backroom. She was a member of the Lakeside Lanes Bowling league and the St. Peter Women's Guild. A lifelong Democrat, she frequently volunteered at the polls on Election Day. She loved all sports and especially enjoyed cheering for the Celtics and the Red Sox.



Nothing brought her more joy than being a grandmother to three loving grandchildren - Bennie, Betsy and Casey. She never missed attending any of their sporting events, dance recitals, or graduations. In their eyes, she was Grandmother of the year, every year, from 1977 to the present.



She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Battistelli in 2008.



Family members include her son, E. Benjamin Battistelli II and wife Sandra Decamp of Manchester; Cathy Battistelli and husband Ronald Bessette of Concord; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Battistelli and husband Daniel Fisher of Charleston, SC; E. Benjamin Battistelli III and wife Ewa Loba Battistelli of Sherman Oaks, CA; Casey Bessette of Washington, DC; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Marjorie Fisher, and twins Aprile and A.J. Benjamin Battistelli.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15th, at 10 am at St. Peter Church, Auburn, NH. Committal prayers and burial will be held privately at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 814 Elm St, #300, Manchester, NH 03101 or to NH , 166 S River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



The Battistelli Family would like to thank the staff at Harris Hill Nursing Home and members of the Concord VNA Hospice team for the support and care they gave our mother.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.



