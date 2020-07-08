Marjorie L. (Muzzey) Rogers, 102, peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020 at Summercrest Senior Living in Newport, NH.



Marjorie was born on August 30, 1917 in Newbury, NH to the late Earle and Mildred (Morgan) Muzzey. She was raised in Newbury where she attended Newbury Center School before moving to Newport in 8th grade. She graduated from Towle High School with the class of 1934 and then went to Plymouth Teacher College and graduated in 1938. Marjorie taught at the Hillsboro High School from 1938 to 1940. In 1940, she went to work for the Sullivan County Superior Court as a Deputy Clerk, where she stayed until 1992. She then became a private secretary for McCrillis & Eldridge before finally retiring at Summercrest in 2016.



Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Walter J. Rogers, daughter, Linda (Rogers) Manning, and an infant daughter, Kathy. Surviving family includes her grandchildren, Thomas Manning of Hooksett, Timothy Manning of Goffstown, Paul Manning, Jr. of Manchester, Walter Manning of Bow, and Joseph Manning of Manchester, thirteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in Newport, NH. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Newport, NH.



Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



