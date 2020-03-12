Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie M. Hoyt, 86, of Franklin, died at Lakes Region General Hospital on March 10, 2020.



She was born in Bristol, NH on Jan. 27, 1934 the daughter of Charles and Alice (Favor) Bucklin.



Mrs. Hoyt was raised in Bristol and graduate from the former Bristol High School in 1951. She continued her education graduating from nursing school in New London, CT.



She was employed as a Title 1 teacher in the Franklin and Winnisquam School Districts for many years prior to retiring. Both she and her husband of 67 years, Robert C. Hoyt who died last year, helped to provide food for the needy for several years at the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Franklin.



She was a member of the Ionic-Ragged Mtn. Chapter #20 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Franklin.



Marjorie was a member of the Congregational Christian Church for over 60 years where she was very active as Sunday School Director, on various committees, and putting on suppers.



She was an avid reader and loved knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint, and traveling with her husband over the years.



Family members include her children: Laura LaBranche of Northport, FL, Kenneth Hoyt of Catlett, VA, Steven Hoyt of Bethlehem, NH and Mike Hoyt of Bennington, NH, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents and husband, and two brothers, Richard and Walter Bucklin.



A graveside service will be held in the spring at Franklin Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Mrs. Hoyt may be made to Bread & Roses, c/o Claire Wallace, 135 Terrace Rd., Franklin, NH 03235.



Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is Franklin is assisting Mrs. Hoyt's family. For an online guestbook, please visit

