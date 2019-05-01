Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Moore Ennis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Canterbury United Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Moore Ennis, 71, of Meredith, NH passed away on Monday, April 22nd after a short illness in Tampa, Florida. Raised in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts the only child of Harry and Marjorie Moore, Marj graduated high school from the Howard School for Girls. Marj summered on Cape Cod where she met Rich Ennis as a teenager. She later attended the University of Maine before marrying Rich in 1966 and becoming a Navy Officer's wife living in multiple locations. After Rich completed his service in the Navy, they decided to move to New Hampshire in 1970 to start their family, living in Londonderry, Canterbury, and finally Meredith. Canterbury is where she raised her four children, lived in her dream house (200-year-old Colonial) for 33 years, and got all of her kids to their many sporting and social events. When she wasn't catering to her children, stenciling every room and fireplace in the house, being a room mother, a scout leader, or a second mother to the neighborhood kids, she could be found talking with friends and tourists in the Shaker Village summer kitchen where she worked. An avid swimmer she found summers on Lake Winnipesaukee to be a favorite time, and upon retirement, winters in Winter Haven, FL the best of both swimming worlds. She loved to read, chat, watch movies, collect shells, and spend quality time with her children and grandchildren including watching as many sporting and life events as time allowed. Those that knew her all experienced the special chats, a time of sharing and hospitality.



Marj is predeceased by her parents Harry and Marjorie Moore. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Richard, and her four children and their families. Chris Ennis and his wife Traci of Canterbury with their children Kayli, Emily, and Zachary. Scott Ennis and his wife Kristie of Canterbury with their son Brody. Michelle (Ennis) Clarner and her husband Mark of Hopkinton with their children Elizabeth, Matthew, Andrew, and Hannah. Laura (Ennis) Pabon of Loudon with her daughters Alexis and Julianna.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Canterbury United Community Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon. A reception will follow in the Parish House next door. A family interment will be in the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in her name.

