Marjorie Rose (Cooper) Morse, 86, of Weare died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Presidential Oaks where she resided for the last year and a half; and previously lived in Weare for over 50 years.
She was born in Contoocook to George Cooper and Annabelle (Keaton) Cooper on October 4, 1933. She lived a full and exemplary life inspiring those around her with her dedication to family. Margie grew up in Penacook, NH and attended local schools.
She was a devoted full-time mother and homemaker. She opened her home to provide child care for many children of friends and family. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, board games and going to yard sales. She loved traveling to visit family and in later years going for car rides with her children.
Margie was a kind person who will be best remembered for her generous, caring and supportive personality. She was well loved by those fortunate enough to have known her.
Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Carlos Morse, brothers George Jr and Lloyd Cooper, Earl Fletcher Jr, sister Phyllis Palmer and stepson Carlos Morse.
She is survived by her her daughters Susan Cruse of NC; Alex Mears of Loudon; Cindy Johnson of FL.; Nancy French of Weare and sons Danny Morse of Weare and Jim Morse of Washington, NH. As well as 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her brother Joe Keaton of Concord and sister Dottie Perkins of Northfield.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at 1:00pm at Liberty Baptist Church on Freeman Hall Rd in Nottingham, NH. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to .
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 8, 2019