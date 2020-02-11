Mark D. "Tanga" Lamontagne, 49, of Epsom, died surrounded by his loving family and close friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He grew up in Bow and lived in Epsom for the past 22 years. He was the son of Douglas and Jeannette Lamontagne. He graduated from Concord High School and worked as a salesman for Sitech Northeast.
Mark loved motocross, snowmobiling, camping, hockey and most of all his friends and family. He was truly the life of the party and never failed to see the good in everyone he met.
Mark is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kathy (Lund) Lamontagne and his two children, Nate and Maria Lamontagne.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday (2/15) from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Mark Lamontagne Family Fund, c/o TD Bank, P.O. Box 600, Manchester, NH 03105-9986.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020