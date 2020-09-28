Mark Goddard Wagner, 58, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020 in Concord, NH. Mark was born to the late Howard and Gwendolyn (Goddard) Wagner on May 21, 1962 in Buffalo, NY. After graduating from Hamburg High School in NY, Mark served in the US Air Force for six years. After the service he attended NHTI in Concord and went on to work for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation as an engineer technician for 28 years. He married his lifelong friend Joanne Fadale on October 24, 1992 in Hamburg, NY. When not working Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and shooting. He especially loved spending time with his dog Angus. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brother John. Mark is survived and will be missed by his wife Joanne, his two sons Ian and Sam, his sister Susan Caldwell and her husband Ken and their son Christoper Caldwell. Friends are welcome to say goodbye from 5 to 7pm on Wednesday, September 30th at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire at 172 King Street Boscawen, NH. The family will hold a private interment on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord NH 03301 OR Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord NH 03301.The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
.