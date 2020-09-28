1/1
Mark Goddard Wagner
1962 - 2020
Mark Goddard Wagner, 58, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2020 in Concord, NH. Mark was born to the late Howard and Gwendolyn (Goddard) Wagner on May 21, 1962 in Buffalo, NY. After graduating from Hamburg High School in NY, Mark served in the US Air Force for six years. After the service he attended NHTI in Concord and went on to work for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation as an engineer technician for 28 years. He married his lifelong friend Joanne Fadale on October 24, 1992 in Hamburg, NY. When not working Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and shooting. He especially loved spending time with his dog Angus. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brother John. Mark is survived and will be missed by his wife Joanne, his two sons Ian and Sam, his sister Susan Caldwell and her husband Ken and their son Christoper Caldwell. Friends are welcome to say goodbye from 5 to 7pm on Wednesday, September 30th at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire at 172 King Street Boscawen, NH. The family will hold a private interment on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord NH 03301 OR Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord NH 03301.The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
OCT
1
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
September 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Jacqueline Gross
September 26, 2020
Setting up Camp - May
Mark and I have been friends for 37 years. We met in the USAF while training for Air Traffic Control. We rode out motorcycles and played alot of racquetball and had great times then. Later we both got stationed here in NH and out friendship continued. Mark was even in my wedding. After the military we drifted apart but reconnected two years ago. We had been hiking-backpacking-and camping and planned to go out again next month. I can count the number of friends I have on one hand, and this hurts. You made it to the top before me this time Mark. Rest in peace brother, I miss you
jeff ward
Friend
September 25, 2020
I worked with Mark for many years. Many good memories of joking around on field work days. A very dedicated worker. He recently emailed me looking for a project we worked on together. I went to the photo directory of that project today to see if he w
I worked with Mark for many years. Many good memories of joking around on field work days. A very dedicated worker. He recently emailed me looking for a project we worked on together. I went to the photo directory of that project today to see if he was in any (he usually took the photos). I have attached one photo from 2009. -Kirk Mudgett
Kirk Mudgett
Coworker
