Mark and I have been friends for 37 years. We met in the USAF while training for Air Traffic Control. We rode out motorcycles and played alot of racquetball and had great times then. Later we both got stationed here in NH and out friendship continued. Mark was even in my wedding. After the military we drifted apart but reconnected two years ago. We had been hiking-backpacking-and camping and planned to go out again next month. I can count the number of friends I have on one hand, and this hurts. You made it to the top before me this time Mark. Rest in peace brother, I miss you

jeff ward

Friend