Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark L. Jones. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark L. Jones, 85, born April 26, 1934, was called to his Heavenly home March 24, 2020 after a long Battle of MDS.



Mark is survived by his wife Madeline of 68 years; He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis R. Jones, grandson Brent W. Harner and brothers, Wilbur Jones, Paul Jones and Luke Jones.



Surviving are daughters, Janice Harner and spouse Kim and Debra Moore and spouse Ron; four grandchildren, Cliff Harner, Chad Harner, Tish Kay and Riane Guay; and 10 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Lorraine Snyder, Charlotte Eyester, Darlene Blimline as well as nieces and nephews.



Mark was born in Helfenstein, Pennsylvania and he worked in the coal mines for a short time and was a truck driver hauling steel and mobile homes. He traveled the country, living in 12 different states doing construction work. He enjoyed working with his hands, building beautiful pieces of furniture and hunting and fishing. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. Mark was a faithful member of his church and an obedient follower of God. He had love for life and family.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful Nurses and staff in Oncology at Concord Hospital- you always put a smile on his face. Also, to Hospice for all the kindness you showed us.



Mark will be laid to Rest at The Church of Christ In Christian Unity Cemetery, Ashland, PA. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mark L. Jones, 85, born April 26, 1934, was called to his Heavenly home March 24, 2020 after a long Battle of MDS.Mark is survived by his wife Madeline of 68 years; He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis R. Jones, grandson Brent W. Harner and brothers, Wilbur Jones, Paul Jones and Luke Jones.Surviving are daughters, Janice Harner and spouse Kim and Debra Moore and spouse Ron; four grandchildren, Cliff Harner, Chad Harner, Tish Kay and Riane Guay; and 10 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Lorraine Snyder, Charlotte Eyester, Darlene Blimline as well as nieces and nephews.Mark was born in Helfenstein, Pennsylvania and he worked in the coal mines for a short time and was a truck driver hauling steel and mobile homes. He traveled the country, living in 12 different states doing construction work. He enjoyed working with his hands, building beautiful pieces of furniture and hunting and fishing. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. Mark was a faithful member of his church and an obedient follower of God. He had love for life and family.The family would like to thank all the wonderful Nurses and staff in Oncology at Concord Hospital- you always put a smile on his face. Also, to Hospice for all the kindness you showed us.Mark will be laid to Rest at The Church of Christ In Christian Unity Cemetery, Ashland, PA. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close