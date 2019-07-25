Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Robitaille. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Robitaille, 59, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 peacefully in his home with his wife Janet by his side. He was born on May 9, 1960 in Stafford, Connecticut to Rita Robitaille. Moving back to Franklin where he was raised by his single mother and cared for by family members that loved and adored him.



He spent most of his childhood enjoying his time at his grandparents home playing with many cousins his very own age. He also had great memories traveling to Puerto Rico with his uncle Leo Robitaille. He was loved and cherished by all and will be greatly missed.



Mark had many talents in his life, he would be referred to as a "self made man!" He starting out working as a wood logger in the woods of New Hampshire all across the state. He enjoyed telling stories of crossing Lake Winnipesaukee in the winter time with trees as big as you could imagine. He then began buying tractor trailer trucks and running a trucking company successfully for many years. He finally decided that he would like to build homes, building 7 homes in a 10 year time frame. There wasn't anything this man couldn't do if he put his mind to it, nothing was going to slow him down. He was always striving to do more and live life to the fullest!



He leaves behind his wife Janet A. Robitaille, son Mark A. Robitaille and his wife Katie R., daughter Stacey L. Robitaille, and his granddaughters, Sophia L. LaBranche, Avril A. LaBranche and Harper P. Robitaille. He cherished his children and grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his mother, Rita M. Robitaille in 1992.



As per the family's request, there will be no funeral service held. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Common Man Restaurant, 25 Water St., Concord, NH 03301.



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.



