Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235

Mark S. Beaupre, 65, of Franklin, died at Franklin Regional Hospital on Nov. 12, 2019.



He was born in Franklin on Oct. 13, 1954 the son of Valmore and Bertha (Hubbard) Beaupre.



Mark was a lifelong resident of Franklin and attended local schools. He also has a camp in Warner.



When Mark was younger, he worked for Mr. Yacopucci selling the Sunday paper in front of St. Paul Church. He was a member of the Hannan Marauders in Franklin.



Mark enjoyed being a drummer and played with many bands over the years. He was employed at Polyclad Laminates and IPC for several years. Mark was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Franklin Elks #1280, and VFW Post #1698 . He had been a bartender at the VFW. He was a member of St. Paul Church.



He enjoyed boating, four-wheelers, motorcycles, and fast cars. Mark most of all enjoyed spending time with good friends and family.



Family members include his sister, Lee Ann Doucette and her husband Scott of Franklin, 4 brothers, Keith Beaupre of Beaumont, TX, Glenn Beaupre and wife Mary of Thornton, Carl Beaupre of Franklin, and Todd Beaupre and wife Joannie of Gilford, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves his dog and best friend "Duke", family and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Scott B. Beaupre who died in 2000.



Visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 143 Franklin St., Franklin on Sunday, Nov., 24, 2019 from 1-3:00 pm.



Donations in memory of Mark may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.



For an online guestbook, please visit

