Mark S. McCormack, 51, of Manchester, NH passed away at his home on May 3, 2019. Born in Concord, NH on August 12, 1967, he was son of the late Warren and Laura (Scramlin) McCormack.
Mark was a 1985 graduate of Concord High School. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time employee of WMUR, where he worked as a master control operator. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed HAM radio, collecting antiques, and playing Ingress.
He leaves behind his sister, Susan McCormack; his brother, Edward McCormack and his wife Sheri; his niece, Kristina Perry; his nephews, Taylor and Corey McCormack; his great-nieces, Madison and Taia; and his beloved cat.
A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, May 16th starting at 11am with a memorial service at 12pm, Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester. He will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, following the service.
To view Mark's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 6, 2019