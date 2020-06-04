Mark Weldon, 63, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Concord Hospital from MRSA.
Born on February 15, 1957 in Concord, he was the son of the late Gordon and Peggy Weldon.
Mark worked for many years with his brother Smith as a co-owner of Greene & Russell, Inc, an excavation and site construction company, most days he could be found hollering on the construction site. When not working Mark was a true outdoorsman from hunting many different kinds of animals, local river and lake fishing as well as deep sea fishing and clamming. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing as often as he could, Aruba, Jamaica and San Diego, if it was sunny, he was there. Mark was well known for his ability to be right and he was sure to tell you when he was.
Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his son, Levi Weldon.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Ruby Levi and Brooke Weldon; his siblings, Smith Weldon, Ava Hurd and Faith Debold, his grandson Mason Weldon and his Black Lab, Dozer.
There are no services scheduled at this time. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 4, 2020.