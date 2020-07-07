Marshall Millard Scott, 83, of Concord, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House with his family by his side.
Marshall was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Colebrook, a son to the late Millard and Arlene (Marshall) Scott. He was a 1955 graduate of Colebrook Academy. After graduation, Marshall enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served with honor during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, Marshall served aboard the USS Stembel, USS Lowe, USS Claude V. Ricketts and the USS Tappahannock.
In August of 1961, Marshall married Barbara (Brown) Scott in Pittsburg. They were married nearly 59 years. Together the couple had two children, Wanda, of Concord, and Douglas who predeceased him.
After being honorably discharged from active duty, Marshall went on to serve 10 more years in the Navy Reserves, retiring in 1983. In addition to his naval career, Marshall also worked 35 years for the US Postal Service, retiring in 1998.
Marshall enjoyed bird watching, visiting his circuit of local restaurants in the area and studying his maps. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling, which included trips to South Carolina, Texas, Florida, and New England as well as Nova Scotia, Mexico, Barbados and Aruba.
In addition to Barbara and Wanda, other survivors include his sister, Joan M. Dickson; his grandchildren and their families; Tyler and Ella Hemeon and twin great-granddaughters, Lily and Zoey, of Chichester, NH; Sara and Brandyn Smith and great-grandsons, Liam and Wyatt, of Chichester; as well as a nephew, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and other family and friends.
There will be no public calling hours. A graveside interment service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Colebrook Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Marshall may be made to the Slusser Center, Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com
