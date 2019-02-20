Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Clark. View Sign

Martha Clark of Sanbornton, age 51, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with leukemia. She was born in Worcester, MA as a first generation American to Elizabeth (Kelly) and Charles Clark. Some of Martha's favorite childhood memories include shenanigans with her friends and neighbors on Bay Hill Road, terrorizing her little brother Eoin, and visiting family abroad in Cork, Ireland and Birmingham, England. Martha graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1985 and went on to obtain her Bachelor's in Psychology from Plymouth State University. For twenty years Martha was blessed to wake up every morning and go to a job she loved at Riverbend Community Mental Health, Inc. Outside of work, Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, her adoring husband Roger, and her three children. This past year Martha especially looked forward to visits from her granddaughter, Celia (1 year), where they spent many evenings snuggling and reading books together. Those who knew her best would describe Martha as a loving, stubborn, hard working, intelligent woman. Her quick wit and sense of humor could brighten the darkest of days - she had us all smiling even in her last moments. Martha was predeceased by her father, Charles Walter Clark. She will be missed dearly by her husband, Roger Bolduc; mother, Elizabeth Clarke; brother, Eoin Clarke; children, Josh, Audrey and Elyssa Clairmont; daughter in-law Chelsea Clairmont; son in-law Drew Stock; step children David Bolduc and Lauren Waldon; and her beloved granddaughter, Celia Stock. She will also be missed by many dear friends and extended family members. Martha's wishes were to have a celebration of her life, this will be held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, NH on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's honor to Riverbend Community Mental Health, Inc. or .

