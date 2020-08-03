Martha Rose Nelson, 60 passed away Monday, July 27th, 2020, a UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born June 21st, 1960 in Missouri, the daughter of Rudolph E and Eileen Dean. She graduated from Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow Oklahoma. Martha joined the Army in 1984 and continued her military career until retiring as a Sergeant Major in 2004. Martha attended many military schools too including Sergeant Major Academy. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a Battalion Sergeant Major; She also was a member of the Army National Guard and an Iraq War Veteran. Martha was stationed in many places throughout her career, to including Hawaii. Mrs. Nelson also held a Master Degree in Mental Illness and was a member of The Arlington American Legion, Post 283. She was predeceased by her father, Rudolph E. Dean; mother, Eileen Dean and sister, Margaret Dean. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah N. Nelson and grandson, Aiden Walters of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Ralph Dean of Broken Bow, OK and niece, Deborah Gerardi



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store