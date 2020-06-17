Martin P. Nogues
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin P. Nogues, 83 of Warner succumbed to cancer at Glencliff, Home for the Elderly in Benton, New Hampshire on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

Born on July 6, 1936 in Clayton Idaho, Martin was educated and grew up in Mackay & Mountain Home Idaho. He was married to Claire L. Duplessis of Manchester (deceased) while serving in the United States Marine Corps and resided in Warner for more than 60 years.

Survived by his children, daughter Susan Chadwick of Sutton, NH; sons, Pierre of Fitchburg, MA, M. Peter and his wife, Mirtala of Pensacola, FL and Neil and his wife, Patrice, of Franklin, NH; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020, 10:00 AM at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway Route 3 Boscawen, New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warner Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 64, Warner, N.H., 03278 in the name of Martin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved