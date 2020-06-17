Martin P. Nogues, 83 of Warner succumbed to cancer at Glencliff, Home for the Elderly in Benton, New Hampshire on Tuesday May 12, 2020.Born on July 6, 1936 in Clayton Idaho, Martin was educated and grew up in Mackay & Mountain Home Idaho. He was married to Claire L. Duplessis of Manchester (deceased) while serving in the United States Marine Corps and resided in Warner for more than 60 years.Survived by his children, daughter Susan Chadwick of Sutton, NH; sons, Pierre of Fitchburg, MA, M. Peter and his wife, Mirtala of Pensacola, FL and Neil and his wife, Patrice, of Franklin, NH; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020, 10:00 AM at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway Route 3 Boscawen, New Hampshire.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warner Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 64, Warner, N.H., 03278 in the name of Martin.