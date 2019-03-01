Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Scannell. View Sign

Martin Scannell, 61, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at his home in Concord, New Hampshire.



Funeral services will be held on Monday March 11th at 10am at Christ the King Church in Concord followed by a reception at the church hall. Internment will follow the reception at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH at 1pm.



Marty was born on July 2, 1957 in Boston, Massachusetts to Eustace Scannell and Ann (Crowley) Stadum and graduated from Hyde Park High School. Following high school, Marty served multiple tours as an Army Paratrooper which took him to several locations including Alaska and Germany.



A free spirit, Marty lived and worked in many locations including Berwick, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Buffalo, New York; Kodiak, Alaska; Meadville, PA; Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.



Most recently Marty was living in Concord, New Hampshire where he worked at The Friendly Kitchen. Though shy and known as a man of few words, Marty had a deep soul and built a large community of friends and family who will sorely miss him.



Marty is survived by his ex-wife, Lilly Scannell of Meadville, PA as well as his sisters and brothers - Nancy Flaherty of Hopkinton, MA; Paul Scannell of East Sandwich, MA; Frank Scannell of Portland, OR; Charlie Scannell of Kodiak, AK; Marie Elana Scannell of Berwick, PA; Daniel Scannell of Sihanoukville, Cambodia; Natalie Seesholtz of Denver, CO; Stacy Roh of Philadelphia, PA; David Scannell of Tigard, OR; and Eddie Scannell of Portland, OR.



Marty will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well as his friends in Concord including Hope Zanes Butterworth, Jennifer Lombardo and Trisha Folsey.



Marty was predeceased by both of his parents and by his older brother, Michael Scannell of Alexandria, VA. The family invites all of Marty's friends to come and celebrate his life with them and requests that instead of flowers a donation be made in his name to The Friendly Kitchen.





