Mary Ann "Mickey" Petrick died peacefully at home supported by family members in Henniker, New Hampshire on April 30, 2020. She we 97.



Mickey was born in Mabie, West Virginia, on August 19, 1922 and grew up in the nearby coal mining town of Pierce. She was the daughter of John and Mary (Znidersic) Michelitch who arrived in the U.S. at Ellis Island as teenagers from Slovenia. Mickey was proud of being a coal miner's daughter, a member of a large family of 12 siblings, a West Virginian and of Slovenian heritage. Mickey was a devout Roman Catholic throughout her life and a eucharistic minister.



Mickey graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1944 with the support of her big sister and best friend Freda (whom she subsequently supported through nursing school). Upon graduation, she enlisted in the Army with her classmates and best friends Betty Webb and "Mim" Gillelan. The threesome joined the 164th General Hospital at Camp Grant in Rockford, Ill., then sailed as a hospital unit for Cherbourg, France before being established in a 1,200-bed hospital at La Haye-du-Puits in northwestern Normandy. Three months later, the three nurses were sent to a field hospital during the Battle of the Bulge, where they remained for three months. The three stayed together until the end of the war and remained lifelong friends.



After her service in the European Campaign, and a short stay in Manila during the Asian-Pacific Campaign, Mickey returned to the U.S. and was stationed at the Ashford General Hospital in West Virginia, and then the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. She was honorably discharged as a captain in the Army Nurse Corps in 1951 after giving birth to her first child.



While stationed at Walter Reed, Mickey met and married Edward Joseph Petrick, formerly a staff sergeant in the 53rd Fighter Squadron of the Army Air Force, on September 18, 1948. The couple settled in Baltimore, Maryland and together raised a family of four while Mickey continued her nursing career and Ed his career as an attorney until Ed's death in 1998.



After her marriage, Mickey worked for Dr. John Cletus Baier, Sr at a family medical practice in Essex. She enjoyed the students, staff and faculty at Saint Clement Mary Hofbauer School in Rosedale, Md. where she was the school nurse for several years. After retirement, she became a resident of the Charlestown Senior Living Community in Catonsville, Md. where she developed many close relationships before moving to New Hampshire.



Mickey is survived by her three brothers, Herman John (99), Robert Andrew (89) and his wife Nancy, and Harry Howard (84) as well as her children, Ann Marie Petrick, Mary Michel Pratka and her daughter Ruby Pratka, Edward "Joe" Petrick, Jr. , his wife Debra and their four children, Christopher, William, Joseph and Charles, and William Ray Petrick and his wife Resa and their children Sarah and Matthew. She is also survived by her great grand-children Talis, Nessa, and Ryan in addition to numerous cousins and nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



The family would like to thank the VNA and representatives from St. Theresa Catholic Church in Henniker for their care and compassion for both Mickey and her family during this time.



Mickey and Edward Petrick will be inurned at the Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



