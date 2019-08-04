Mary Bourgeois Cayer, 64 passed away July 30, 2019 in her home in Greenville, North Carolina. She was born on December 20, 1954 in Worcester, MA to John Bourgeois and Barbara Costa. Mary was the wife of Thomas Cayer. They were married on August 24, 2003 in Franklin, NH. Mary attended Merrimack County High School and was employed for 30 years at the VNA and Hospice in Franklin, NH. In her free time, Mary enjoyed reading a good book, rug braiding and browsing antiques. She kept beautiful flower gardens. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas Cayer, her two step daughters, Jessica Bouchard from Milford, NH and Tamara Cayer from Middletown, CT, two grandchildren, Cade and Nika Bouchard, sisters Paula Petrakos from Hudson, NH and Wanda Bourgeois, and nieces Liz and Gabby Bourgeois from Franklin, NH.
A memorial gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium, 172 King Street Boscawen, NH on Friday, August 9th from 4-6pm. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the American Legion 169 Bound Tree Road Contoocook, NH on Saturday August 10th from 1-4pm. To view an online memorial, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Mary's memory can do so to the Franklin VNA and Hospice 75 Chestnut Street Franklin, NH 03235
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 4, 2019