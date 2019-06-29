Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Dore Strout, 94, formerly of Northfield, died at Genesis Lebanon Center on June 26, 2019.



She was born in Manchester in 1925, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Longley) Douville.



She was raised in Goffstown, later living in Manchester and Alton, Branford, CT, and the Tilton-Northfield area. Mary moved to Grantham in 2010.



While in CT, she worked at Malley's Dept. Store in New Haven for 22 years and later at Leavitt's Dept. Store in New Haven. She lastly worked as an aide at the Merrimack County Nursing Home for 11 years.



Mary was an active member of the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church.



Mary was devoted to her family, often opening her home to various members in times of need. She dedicated much of her life to caring for others, both professionally and personally. Raising her three sons near the ocean, it was important to her that they learn to swim. Mary loved to host family gatherings which often included her many friends. She was an avid reader and was deeply religious.



Family members include her 3 sons: Lawrence M. (Beverly) Dore of Plainfield, Edward A. (Elaine) Dore of Northfield, and Clifford A. (Barbara) Dore of Grantham, 6 grandchildren: Christopher E. Dore, Jennifer L. Thibeault, Justin M. Dore, Jean-Claude Dore, Nicole R. (Matthew) Riccitelli, and Rebecca J. Dore, 4 great grandchildren: Casey B. Thibeault, Devin R. Thibeault, Makayla C. Riccitelli, and Nathan R. Riccitelli, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



She was predeceased by her husbands, Lawrence A. Dore in 1989, Walter V. Hajdusek in 1992, and Andrew F. Strout in 2007.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the kind and compassionate staffs at Genesis and Bayada Hospice.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10-11 am at Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church, 400 West Main St., Tilton. A funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery, Tilton.



Donations in memory of Mary may be made to a .



Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook,



please visit

