Mary Eileen (Joyce) Fullen, 67, of Pittsfield, NH passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Concord Hospital. Born in Banbridge Co. Down Northern Ireland on May 2, 1953 the daughter of Patrick and Eileen (Trainor) Joyce. Mary moved to the United States in January 1959.
She graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen, MA in 1972. Mary was a hairdresser for many years in Lawrence, MA.
Mary married Joe D. Fullen in 1986.
She was the Head Pharmacy Technician at The Prescription Center in Concord, NH for over 18 years before retiring.
Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 25 years, a member of Lady's Ancient order of Hibernians Division 8 in Lawrence, MA for many years, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph Parish Women's Club since 1994 and a member of the Concord Quilting Guild.
Members of her family include her husband, Joe D. Fullen; step-daughter, Eileen Joan Ramos of Dallas Fortworth, TX; sisters, Maeve Joyce of Methuen, Erin Abdulla and her husband, Paul of Methuen; brothers, Sean Joyce of Methuen, Martin Joyce and his wife, Susan of Methuen and Peter Joyce of Methuen; nieces, Jacqueline, Colleen and Kristen; grand-niece and nephew, Kevin and McKenna of Methuen; sister-in-law, Diane and her husband Gary Jenson of McCallister OK, Connie and her husband, Steve Tuck of Paris, TX and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the US and Ireland.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsfield, NH.
Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St Concord, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, 20 River Rd Pittsfield, NH on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10AM.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Mary Fullen.